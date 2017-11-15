Catholic World News
Pope to preside at special prayer service for peace in South Sudan, DR Congo
November 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The prayer service will be held in St. Peter’s Basilica on 11/23.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
