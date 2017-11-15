Catholic World News

Austria’s new leader, Sebastian Kurz, seen as Christian chancellor

November 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Kurz believes that there is no contradiction between his Catholic faith and his stringent approach to tackling mass migration, which was crucial to his election victory and his remarkable rise in popularity beforehand,” the article states.

