Action Alert!
Just 17 days left!  We still need $20,935 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Austria’s new leader, Sebastian Kurz, seen as Christian chancellor

November 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: “Kurz believes that there is no contradiction between his Catholic faith and his stringent approach to tackling mass migration, which was crucial to his election victory and his remarkable rise in popularity beforehand,” the article states.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Clear Tumbler, Duralex, Picardie 12 oz., Set of 6