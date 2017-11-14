Catholic World News

In signal vote, USCCB chooses Archbishop Naumann to head pro-life committee

November 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The choice of Archbishop Naumann over Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich, on a closely divided vote, was widely seen as an affirmation of the American bishops’ strong public opposition to abortion. Cardinal Cupich, a close ally of Pope Francis, has championed the “seamless garment” approach.

