France fuels ethnic tensions in Cameroon, cardinal charges

November 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christian Tumi, the retired Archbishop of Douala, Cameroon, has charged that France has inflamed ethnic tensions in his country by seeking to suppress the influence of Anglophone residents. The cardinal said that “the idea was to wipe out from Cameroon the Anglo-Saxon culture.”

