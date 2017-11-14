Catholic World News
France fuels ethnic tensions in Cameroon, cardinal charges
November 14, 2017
Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christian Tumi, the retired Archbishop of Douala, Cameroon, has charged that France has inflamed ethnic tensions in his country by seeking to suppress the influence of Anglophone residents. The cardinal said that “the idea was to wipe out from Cameroon the Anglo-Saxon culture.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
