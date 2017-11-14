Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch makes unprecedented visit to Saudi Arabia

November 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara al Rai has arrived in Riyadh, becoming the first Catholic cardinal ever to visit Saudi Arabia. The Lebanese prelate has emphasized that his trip is intended to promote inter-religious harmony. However, he will meet with Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who unexpectedly resigned last week during a visit to Saudi Arabia and remains there amid confused circumstances.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.