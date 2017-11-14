Catholic World News
Racism still a factor in US, says bishops’ committee chairman
November 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Racism still “lives in a particular and pernicious way in our country,” Bishop George Murry told the members of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops at their November meeting. Bishop Murray heads a new committee formed to address the issue of racism.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
