Racism still a factor in US, says bishops’ committee chairman

November 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Racism still “lives in a particular and pernicious way in our country,” Bishop George Murry told the members of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops at their November meeting. Bishop Murray heads a new committee formed to address the issue of racism.

