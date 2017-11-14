Catholic World News

One year after release of dubia, Cardinal Burke renews appeal for clarity

CWN Editor's Note: The passage of a year since the public release of the dubia has made the questions “still more pressing,” Cardinal Raymond Burke argues. Denying that the questions are a challenge to papal authority, the cardinal says that they are a bid “to determine precisely what the Pope wanted to teach as Successor of Peter.”

