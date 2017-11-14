Catholic World News

800th anniversary of St. Bonaventure’s birth

November 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The new prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is taking part in an international conference honoring St. Bonaventure (c. 1217-74), the Seraphic Doctor.

