800th anniversary of St. Bonaventure’s birth
November 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The new prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is taking part in an international conference honoring St. Bonaventure (c. 1217-74), the Seraphic Doctor.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
