Religious freedom advances in Indonesia as high court recognizes indigenous beliefs
November 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The largely Muslim nation had previously recognized only Islam, Catholicism, Protestantism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
