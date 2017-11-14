Catholic World News
Bishops warn that Kenya ‘is now threatened with disintegration and conflict’
November 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The prelates have organized a National Dialogue Forum to help diffuse political tensions. Kenya is 60% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
