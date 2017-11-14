Action Alert!
Just 18 days left!  We still need $21,200 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Consolata Sisters rejoice at Pope’s decision to declare nun slain in Somalia a martyr

November 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Information Service for Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Leonella Rosa Sgorbati was killed in Somalia in 2006 after Pope Benedict’s famed Regensburg address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop