Ecumenical Patriarch pleads for greater efforts ‘to save planet’

November 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Some continue to ignore the signs of our times with unprecedented ice melting, extreme weather patterns, and devastating impact on world poverty,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy.

