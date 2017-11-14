Catholic World News
Ecumenical Patriarch pleads for greater efforts ‘to save planet’
November 14, 2017
» Continue to this story on SIR
CWN Editor's Note: “Some continue to ignore the signs of our times with unprecedented ice melting, extreme weather patterns, and devastating impact on world poverty,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
