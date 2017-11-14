Catholic World News
Zambian prelates discuss youth leaving Church for Protestantism
November 14, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s leading prelate spoke of the “trend of young people leaving the Catholic Church in pursuit of the Gospel of prosperity as preached by some Evangelical Pentecostal preachers.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
