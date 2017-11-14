Catholic World News

Zambian prelates discuss youth leaving Church for Protestantism

November 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s leading prelate spoke of the “trend of young people leaving the Catholic Church in pursuit of the Gospel of prosperity as preached by some Evangelical Pentecostal preachers.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.