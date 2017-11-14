Catholic World News
Brazilian Franciscan brother arrested in Zimbabwe, freed
November 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Brother Rodrigo Peret spoke out on behalf of Zimbabwe residents who were being forced from their homes and lands because of mining.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
