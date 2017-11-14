Catholic World News

Pope Francis laments scandal given by Christians who do not live according to their faith

November 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: “How many Christians, by their example, with their inconsistency, drive people away from the Faith,” the Pope preached during his 11/13 weekday Mass homily. “The incoherence of Christians is one of the readiest weapons the devil has to weaken the People of God and to divert the People of God from the Lord.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.