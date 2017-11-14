Catholic World News
Program of Pope’s apostolic visit to Chile and Peru released
November 14, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff will depart for Chile and Peru on 1/15 and return to the Vatican on 1/22.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!