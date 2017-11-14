Catholic World News

60 Spanish Civil War martyrs beatified

November 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Yesterday, in Madrid, Vicente Queralt Lloret and 20 companion martyrs, and José María Fernández Sanchez and 38 companion martyrs, were proclaimed blessed,” Pope Francis said on 11/13. “Some of the new Blesseds were members of the Congregation of the Mission: priests, coadjutor brothers, novices; others were laypeople belonging to the Association of the Miraculous Medal. They were all killed in hatred of the faith during the religious persecution that took place during the Spanish Civil War between 1936 and 1937.”

