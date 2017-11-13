Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin praises public activities of US bishops

November 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: As he celebrated Mass to open the meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, praised the American bishops for their involvement in the country’s public life, making a special reference to the protection of human life. Remarking that American Catholics are a community of immigrants, he said that “the urgent need to welcome and integrate new waves of immigrants continues unabated.”

