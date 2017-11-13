Catholic World News
Pope Francis: Angelus address on parable of the 10 virgins
November 13, 2017
Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: “The lamp is the symbol of the faith that illuminates our life, while the oil is the symbol of the charity that nourishes, that makes fruitful and credible the light of faith,” the Pope said in his address on Matthew 25:1-13 (video)The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
