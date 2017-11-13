Catholic World News
Sierra Leone’s president meets with Pope
November 13, 2017
Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The African nation of 6.0 million, one of the world’s poorest, is 60% Muslim and 10% Christian, with 30% retaining indigenous beliefs. The Pope and the president discussed religious freedom, human rights, and “the important contribution the Church offers to the material and moral reconstruction of the country”—a reference to the nation’s civil war (1991-2002).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
