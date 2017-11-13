Catholic World News

Sierra Leone’s president meets with Pope

November 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The African nation of 6.0 million, one of the world’s poorest, is 60% Muslim and 10% Christian, with 30% retaining indigenous beliefs. The Pope and the president discussed religious freedom, human rights, and “the important contribution the Church offers to the material and moral reconstruction of the country”—a reference to the nation’s civil war (1991-2002).

