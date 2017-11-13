Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (11/11)

November 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed a Polish bishop. In addition, he named Archbishop Filippo Iannone, 59, whom Pope Benedict appointed as viceregent of Rome, as the new adjunct secretary of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts.

