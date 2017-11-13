Action Alert!
Just 19 days left!  We still need $22,170 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

Emphasizing ecology, Pope addresses 11 Pacific leaders

November 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope spoke to leaders from Australia, the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop