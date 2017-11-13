Catholic World News

Emphasizing ecology, Pope addresses 11 Pacific leaders

November 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope spoke to leaders from Australia, the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

