Pope distinguishes conscience from ‘egolatry’

November 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Amoris Laetitia, the Pope said that “the contemporary world risks confusing the primacy of conscience, which is always to be respected, with the exclusive autonomy of the individual with regard to the relations he or she experiences.”

