Catholic World News

November 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope addressed members of the Poor Clerics Regular of the Mother of God of the Pious Schools (Piarists).

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!