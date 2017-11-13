Catholic World News

November 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Addressing Global Health Inequalities” is the theme of the conference, organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!