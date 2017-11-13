Catholic World News

Papal audiences (11/10)

November 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In 7 separate audiences, the Pontiff received 2 Vatican prefects, 2 apostolic nuncios, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, members of the Piarist order, and participants in a symposium on disarmament.

