Catholic World News
Papal audiences (11/10)
November 13, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: In 7 separate audiences, the Pontiff received 2 Vatican prefects, 2 apostolic nuncios, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, members of the Piarist order, and participants in a symposium on disarmament.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!