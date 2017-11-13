Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper article criticizes ‘dissenters’ from Amoris Laetitia

November 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Criticizing “dissenters” from Amoris Laetitia who “fail to understand a subtle but important distinction between law and mercy,” Father Gerald Bednar of Saint Mary Seminary (Cleveland) writes (p. 7) that “the issue is not whether divorce is permissible. Clearly it is not. The issue is whether a second marriage must be characterized continuously as adultery. That precise question has not been addressed before, not even in Familiaris Consortio.”

