Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal mark 30th anniversary
November 13, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The community, founded in New York, now has 35 members who evangelize and serve the poor in the US, England, and Ireland. “Even though many of the people we encounter have never been taught the faith,” one sister said, “the habit lets them know instinctively that we’re there to help them.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
