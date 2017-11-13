Catholic World News

Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal mark 30th anniversary

November 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The community, founded in New York, now has 35 members who evangelize and serve the poor in the US, England, and Ireland. “Even though many of the people we encounter have never been taught the faith,” one sister said, “the habit lets them know instinctively that we’re there to help them.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.