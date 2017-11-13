Catholic World News
Biblical Roman stables discovered in area where Jesus lived and preached
November 13, 2017
» Continue to this story on Newsweek
CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli town of Eilabun, where the stables were discovered, is located 11 miles from Nazareth.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!