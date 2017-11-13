Catholic World News
Museum in State of Washington has world’s largest Rosary collection
November 13, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center is located in Stevenson, a town of 1,500 in southern Washington.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
