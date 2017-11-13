Catholic World News
Scholar: only 1/6 of Catholics in 2050 will be European
November 13, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Baylor University’s Philip Jenkins predicts that in 2050, 40% of Catholics will live in Latin America and 25% in Africa. He adds, “A southward-looking Church may be a vibrant and flourishing body, but it might pose some challenges for Catholics of the older Euro-American world.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!