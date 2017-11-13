Catholic World News

Scholar: only 1/6 of Catholics in 2050 will be European

November 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Baylor University’s Philip Jenkins predicts that in 2050, 40% of Catholics will live in Latin America and 25% in Africa. He adds, “A southward-looking Church may be a vibrant and flourishing body, but it might pose some challenges for Catholics of the older Euro-American world.”

