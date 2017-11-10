Catholic World News
Egypt’s Copts face new Islamist threats
November 10, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: An Egyptian group with ties to the Islamic State has circulated flyers calling for “infidel fighters” to join in new attacks against Christian churches.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
