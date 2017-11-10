Catholic World News

Orthodox faithful split on reconciliation with Rome

November 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: The world’s Orthodox believers are almost evenly split on whether or not it is desirable to reconcile with the Catholic Church, according to a new international study by Pew Research. Among survey respondents, 35% favored reconciliation with Rome, 31% opposed it, and 38% were undecided or declined to answer.

The survey found broad support among Orthodox believers for the married priesthood, and opposition to the ordination of women as priests.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.