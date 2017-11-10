Catholic World News

Joint Catholic-Muslim conference issues statement affirming religious freedom

November 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A conference of Catholic and Muslim scholars has issued a joint statement affirming the dignity of all human persons and the paramount right to religious freedom. The conference was held this week in Berkeley, California, under the joint sponsorship of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue and the Muslim group, chaired by Jordan’s Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, that produced the “open letter” to Pope Benedict XVI calling for dialogue.

