Chinese regime recognizes ‘underground’ bishop

November 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Han Zhihai of Lanzhou, China, who had previously been recognized by the Holy See but not by the Beijing regime, has been formally installed as a bishop of the “official” Church. All of the prelates who joined in the installation ceremony were recognized by the Vatican.

