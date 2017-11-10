Catholic World News

November 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Myanmar and Bangladesh in late November and early December.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!