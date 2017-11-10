Catholic World News
Cardinal Bo appeals for reconciliation and rebuilding in Myanmar
November 10, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Myanmar and Bangladesh in late November and early December.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!