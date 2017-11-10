Catholic World News

Study: prayer ‘may be an effective, safe way’ to cope with anger

November 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Survey data found that the intensity and duration of the anger and who it was directed at played a major role in when individuals turned to God to manage their hostility,” according to researchers at Northern Illinois University and Boston University.

