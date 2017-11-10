Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput speaks on Amoris Laetitia and the nature of mercy

November 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “As with all papal documents regarding faith and morals, if any confusion exists in a text, it must be interpreted consistent with the magisterium of previous popes,” the archbishop said in an address in Houston on 11/8.

