Archbishop Chaput speaks on Amoris Laetitia and the nature of mercy
November 10, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “As with all papal documents regarding faith and morals, if any confusion exists in a text, it must be interpreted consistent with the magisterium of previous popes,” the archbishop said in an address in Houston on 11/8.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 8:05 AM ET USA
Very clear and much appreciated guidance for priests and for all of us. He said what needed to be said and what still needs to be said in too many dioceses across the world.