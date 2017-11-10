Catholic World News

EU, African bishops issue statement ahead of EU-African Union summit

November 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Youth “face new, wayward ideologies regarding culture, the sanctity of human life, marriage and the family, and loss of spirituality in a world where a materialistic culture is dominant,” the bishops stated. The prelates also discussed migration, climate change, corruption, climate change, and religious freedom.

