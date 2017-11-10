Catholic World News
US bishops to tackle immigration, liturgical texts at fall assembly
November 10, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ meeting begins on 11/13 in Baltimore.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!