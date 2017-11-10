Catholic World News
Local churches reassess security in wake of Sutherland Springs shooting
November 10, 2017
» Continue to this story on KPRC-TV
CWN Editor's Note: “We have to be realistic about the reality of evil in the world,” said a Houston priest.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
