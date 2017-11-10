Catholic World News

Papal audiences (11/9)

November 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, the Pope received the prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, Myanmar’s new ambassador, the apostolic nuncio in Greece, seminarians at the Pontifical Ukrainian College of St. Josaphat in Rome, and Paraguay’s president.

