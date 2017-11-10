Catholic World News
Pope urges Ukrainian seminarians to sow culture of peace
November 10, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Over 13,000 people have lost their lives in the War in Donbass.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
