Cardinal Müller: no exceptions to rule on Communion for divorced/remarried

November 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with an Italian journal, Cardinal Gerhard Müller said that he did not intend to suggest that the Church might change her teaching on the inadmissibility of Communion for Catholics who are divorced and remarried. The German cardinals said that in his introduction to a new book by Rocco Buttiglione, he meant only to indicate that Amoris Laetitia must be read “In an orthodox way in the unity of Catholic tradition.”

