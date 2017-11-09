Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch huddles with Lebanese president- rumors of visit to Saudi Arabia

November 09, 2017

Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai met on November 9 with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, to confer about the country’s political crisis.

Last week Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri shocked the country by announcing his resignation, while on a visit to Saudi Arabia. Hariri—who is a Sunni Muslim, and had been seen as a friend of the Saudis—has not been seen in public since that time, and some rumors suggest he is being held by Saudi authorities.

The Maronite Patriarch had been scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia before the current political crisis arose. In his meeting with President Aoun, the two likely discussed whether the visit should be postponed, or whether the Lebanese prelate might act as an intermediary in talks with Saudi officials.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!