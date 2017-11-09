Catholic World News
Hong Kong: Cardinal Zen visits 8 young political prisoners
November 09, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Assessing democracy’s prospects, the retired Hong Kong bishop said that “the only thing we can do is to prevent things from getting worse.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
