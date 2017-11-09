Catholic World News
Former Irish president praises impact of Pope’s encyclical on environment
November 09, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Mary Robinson, Ireland’s president from 1990 to 1997, met with Pope Francis on 11/6.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
