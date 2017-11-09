Catholic World News

Catholic Charities USA weighs in on House tax reform proposal

November 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “The proposed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduces or eliminates tax programs that are vital to low-income individuals and families and are critical to fostering family economic opportunity,” said Catholic Charities CEO Sister Donna Markham.

