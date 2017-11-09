Catholic World News

Europe’s Eastern Catholic bishops pledge to proclaim Christ through the sacred liturgy

November 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Eastern Catholic bishops of Europe recently took part in a 4-day meeting in London. The bishops pledged to proclaim Christ “by means of a catechesis and a mystagogy that arise from the celebration of the Divine Liturgy as a place of confession and celebration of our faith, [a] mystagogy that flows from the Gospel, from the texts of the liturgy, and from the iconography.”

