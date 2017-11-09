Catholic World News

Pope recognizes 2 martyrdoms, declares 6 Servants of God ‘venerable’

November 09, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The martyrs are a priest slain in Hungary in 1957 and a religious sister killed in Somalia in 2006 after Pope Benedict’s famed Regensburg address. Pope John Paul I is among the 6 whose heroic virtues have been recognized.

